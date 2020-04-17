BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is issuing more extensions for paperwork such as licenses, inspection stickers, and passenger plate registrations. The 60-day extension will encourage social distancing and limit non-essential travel during the coronavirus pandemic.
Permits, professional credentials, and commercial licenses/permits also apply.
Sixty-day extensions were already issued for many items set to expire in March and April. Anything with a March expiration that was given the first extension also applies for this second extension.
For example, licenses set to expire in March that were extended to May will now have until July to renew. More information is available on mass.gov.
Only 10 RMV centers are open until further notice. You can make an appointment online.