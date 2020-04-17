BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,221 new coronavirus cases and 159 deaths on Friday. There have now been 34,402 total cases with 1,404 deaths.
A total of 148,744 people have now been tested in Massachusetts. Labs performed 7,971 coronavirus tests in the latest report.
On Wednesday, Gov. Charlie Baker said that we are now in the surge of cases that health officials have been predicting for weeks.
Middlesex County has the most cases with 7,744, followed by Suffolk County with 7,272 cases, and Essex County with 4,584.
There are 4,898 cases among people under 30 years old, 16,269 cases are among people ages 30-59, 4,850 cases between 60-69 and 8,119 cases in people over 70. The age of 266 patients is unknown.
Of the state total, 5,142 cases are residents or healthcare workers at long-term care facilities.