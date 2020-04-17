CAPE COD (CBS) — It’s that time of the year when many of us start thinking about beaches and Cape Cod vacations. And with the lockdown, those warm, sandy days are more enticing than ever.

“People are cooped up, and Provincetown has a lot to offer…beaches, trails, boating,” said Josh Scutarro, who owns the Queen Victoria guesthouse. “I’m hopeful for July and August for the summer.”

Many hotel and inn owners have seen cancellations from Europeans. But they’re hoping to get a bounce from vacationing people within driving distance, such as New Yorkers and Bostonians.

They’ve had many cancellations for early summer reservations in May and June, but are looking forward to late summer.

”We are hoping there will be some kind of a season in July, August, September,” said Stephen Hooper, who owns the Carpe Diem guesthouse in Provincetown. “Whatever that ends up being, I’m not quite sure yet, but we’re optimistic it will happen.”

The upscale Chatham Bars Inn has seen few outright cancellations, but they, too, are hoping for more regional business.

“We’ve had people move their dates, but not many cancellations”, said manager Gary Thulander.

Thulander said he expects social distancing may still be in effect.

“Our hotel is going to be modifying how we operate to a degree and still be providing that great experience,” he said.

There could be some strange tan lines this summer if everyone is still wearing masks.