NORWOOD (CBS) – They’re memories that last a lifetime. The dress. The date. All the coming-of-age fun, leading up to that diploma. While the Covid-19 crisis is stressful for everyone, for high school seniors, some once-in-a-lifetime moments can’t be recreated.
“Prom, graduation, class day. They started this tradition two years ago where you wear your cap and gown and walk through your elementary school and see all your teachers. I was really looking forward to that too,” said Norwood senior Isabel Haglund.
Those special milestones feel, stolen.
“I already bought my prom dress and my shoes and my jewelry. I was looking forward to going to prom,” she said.
Like all of us, the worst part: missing time together.
“It’s crazy. We all miss each other like crazy. I can’t believe it’s been a month since we’ve seen each other,” Isabel added.
Friday night, “The Office” star and Boston native John Krasinski hosted a virtual prom… bringing seniors together, while apart.
“This has been really hard. When all those things you’ve been hoping for them, and for you too and your family and friends. All that goes into this last year. It’s tricky. We’re keeping it positive, we’re trying,” said Isabel’s mom, Jennifer Bradley.
“Try to find something find something good each day.”