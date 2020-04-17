



BOSTON (CBS) – As the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow, we are receiving a number of questions from the public. Dr. Mallika Marshall answered some of the questions sent to WBZ-TV’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

I’ve been exposed to it twice and I don’t have coronavirus symptoms. Could I be immune to it? – Judith, Facebook

Judith, you’re a perfect example of someone who could benefit from having an antibody test. Up to 25% of people infected with the coronavirus may be silent carriers, meaning they have the infection but never develop symptoms. These people tend to be younger. It’s possible that even though you were exposed, you never got infected. Or you got infected but didn’t get sick. Or you are infected but haven’t developed symptoms yet. I hope that’s not the case.

Everyone talks about coughing and sneezing into a tissue or bend of the arm. How long does the virus last on clothes? When you sneeze do you need to wash those clothes? – Sandy

It’s not clear how long the virus lasts on clothes, probably less time than it does on hard surfaces like cardboard or plastic. But if you’ve been out shopping and someone could have touched your clothing or coughed near you, it’s probably a good idea to change your clothes when you get home. I know when I get home from the clinic, I immediately throw my clothes in the wash. A regular laundry cycle should get rid of the virus.

I live alone. Do I really have to wear a mask when I walk my dog? Or when I hit senior hour at the supermarket when things are at their cleanest with the least people? – Denise

Yes. Whenever there are people around, walking your dog in the neighborhood or grabbing some groceries, you should wear a mask. Wearing a mask is mainly to protect other people from potentially getting sick from you. And in return, others wearing masks are protecting you. We’re all in this together.

I was very sick in February as were many others. Is it worth getting tested to see if I had a mild case of it? I’ve heard they test for certain antibodies. – Sandie, Facebook

Multiple companies are developing a blood test that can detect antibodies to the coronavirus which could tell if you have had the infection. Some of the tests are more reliable than others and it’s not clear that if you have antibodies in your blood, that you can’t get infected again. However, such a test would be great to see who may have some immunity and could potentially go back to work. Unfortunately, antibody tests are not available for widespread use yet.