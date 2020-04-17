Patriots Promise New Jerseys To Be Unveiled On Patriots DayNew Patriots jerseys. Patriots Day. It's a perfect match.

N.H. Governor Chris Sununu Confirms He's Spoken To NHL: 'That’s On The Table, For Sure'"I don’t know whether it’s going to happen, but we are talking about it. Yup -- that’s all I can really say right now."

Laver Cup Tennis Tournament In Boston Moved To 2021Some reshuffling of dates on the tennis calendar resulted in a conflict for the weekend that was scheduled to include the Laver Cup in Boston this September. As a result, the Laver Cup will be moving to 2021.

BC Lineman John Phillips Gets Creative As He Prepares For NFL DraftThe coronavirus pandemic has required many quarterback protectors, like Boston College right guard John Phillips, to get a bit creative as he looks to land in the NFL.

NBA Selling Team-Logo Face Coverings, Donating Proceeds To Feeding America, Second HarvestFace coverings and masks are going to be a regular part of public life in North America for a while. The NBA is hoping to get an early jump on turning that reality into something positive.