MILFORD (CBS) – Doctors, nurses and all health care workers at Milford Regional Medical Center got a big, loud “thank you” Friday morning.

Dozens of police officers, firefighters and EMTs from several towns used their cruisers and trucks with sirens blaring to form a “tribute train” outside the hospital around 8:30 a.m. to honor all the front line workers there.

Medical workers watched the “tribute train” outside Milford Regional Medical Center Friday. (WBZ-TV)

Route 140 was shut down as some of the grateful workers were able to get outside briefly to watch the train of vehicles and take some pictures.

A LifeFlight medical rescue helicopter also circled the hospital during the event.

There was a huge “tribute train” of police, firefighters and EMTs outside Milford Regional Medical Center Friday. (WBZ-TV)

The tribute train was organized by UMass Memorial LifeFlight paramedic Nicholas North and Milford Police Chief Michael Pighetti.

