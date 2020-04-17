Comments
MILFORD (CBS) – Doctors, nurses and all health care workers at Milford Regional Medical Center got a big, loud “thank you” Friday morning.
Dozens of police officers, firefighters and EMTs from several towns used their cruisers and trucks with sirens blaring to form a “tribute train” outside the hospital around 8:30 a.m. to honor all the front line workers there.
Route 140 was shut down as some of the grateful workers were able to get outside briefly to watch the train of vehicles and take some pictures.
A LifeFlight medical rescue helicopter also circled the hospital during the event.
The tribute train was organized by UMass Memorial LifeFlight paramedic Nicholas North and Milford Police Chief Michael Pighetti.