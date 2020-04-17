BOSTON (CBS) – Taylor Swift won’t be coming to Foxboro this summer. She cancelled her entire 2020 tour Friday, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Swift was scheduled to perform July 31 and August 1 at Gillette Stadium for the Lover Fest East portion of her tour. The shows will be rescheduled for 2021.
She broke the news on social media Friday afternoon.
I'm so sad I won't be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us. pic.twitter.com/qeiMk2Tgon
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 17, 2020
“For those of you who want to keep your tickets, you are all set and no action is required – your tickets will be honored for new dates (to be announced).,” Ticketmaster posted on its website Friday. “Refunds will be available beginning May 1.”
Swift last performed at Gillette in July 2018 for her Reputation tour.