MELROSE (CBS) — Recovering from COVID-19 and leaving the hospital is a cause for celebration. One local hospital is showing how they mark the joyous occasion.
MelroseHospital shared video of a “CODE HAPPY” on social media. They play the Pharrell Williams song “Happy” when a patient is able to leave the part of the hospital that is treating coronavirus patients.
“Calling a CODE HAPPY at MelroseWakefield Hospital brings a tremendous response from our caregivers to celebrate a patient’s discharge from a COVID-19 specific unit!” the hospital said.
In the video that’s been viewed about 50,000 times on Facebook, doctors and nurses cheer as the patient is wheeled out.
“The song plays throughout the building to give everyone a reason to smile,” the hospital siad.