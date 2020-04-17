



BROOKLINE (CBS) – If you don’t have a mask on you’re not getting inside Martin’s Coffee Shop in downtown Brookline.

The diner opened during the 1918 flu pandemic. The owner wants to stay safe and stay open during the coronavirus pandemic and that means everyone wears a mask.

“I know it’s a little bit uncomfortable especially when you’re running crazy, but I don’t see a problem for now,” said Martin’s Coffee Shop owner Klajdi Stefo.

Starting Friday, the town is requiring people to cover their face in public. Businesses could be fined if their employees aren’t wearing a mask.

“What we want to do is hopefully reduce the amount of people that are exposed to Covid while they’re doing the essential activities,” said Brookline Health Commissioner Dr. Swannie Jett.

If you don’t have a mask GotMasksBrookline.org can help you find some or connect you the materials to make one. The website is set up sort of like classified ads but for masks.

“In the first week we’ve had over a hundred adult masks made and given away and now that Brookline has ordered that everyone wears a mask in the past couple of days our posts have gone up dramatically,” said Hadassah Margolis Co-creator, GotMasksBrookline.org.

Most people around downtown Brookline Friday say they’re supportive of the mask requirement.

“I think anything you can do to protect the front line people that are working is a plus,” said Brookline resident John Schlesinger.

The fire and police departments are asking people not to call 911 to report issues involving with masks and instead to call the health department