BOSTON (CBS) — Since Boston Public Schools first closed due to the coronavirus, parents have had the ability to pick up free breakfast and lunch for their students daily. In order to get food to children even easier, Boston Public Schools has set up food delivery routes for bus drivers.
BPS teamed up with Revolution Foods to make the deliveries possible for parents who are unable to get to a pick-up site or those particularly concerned about social distancing.
Food racks are loaded directly onto 12 buses which run three different routes depending on the day of the week. The deliveries include three days worth of shelf-stable breakfasts and lunches.
“In our eyes, for food and nutrition and transportation, all children are the same and they deserve the same access to everything. So we’re utilizing this process, to deliver meals to children, as another way to level the opportunity for those that cannot get to us,” said Laura Benavidez from BPS Food and Nutrition Services.
The district has served 200,000 meals since schools closed.
Free breakfast and lunch will be available next week through April vacation.