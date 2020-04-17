BOSTON (CBS) — Thousands of daffodils will be placed around entrances to Boston area hospitals Friday to show the city’s appreciation for medical workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic on the front lines.
More than 300 daffodils were placed outside the Boston Convention Center, known as the Boston Hope Medical Center since it has been converted into a coronavirus field hospital.
Over 300 daffodils have arrived at the field hospital at the Boston Convention Center. A thank you to those risking their lives to save others. @wbz these daffodils would have lined the marathon route. 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/XRXukpPptR
— Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) April 17, 2020
For the past six years, daffodils have lined the 26.2 Boston Marathon course to inspire runners and show the city’s resiliency.
The marathon has been postponed until Sept. 14 due to the pandemic so the flowers were repurposed.
There is also a coloring page available for people to download, color and put in their windows.