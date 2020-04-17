Weather Alert:Several Inches Of Snow Possible Tonight
CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston Marathon, Boston News, Coronavirus


BOSTON (CBS) — Thousands of daffodils will be placed around entrances to Boston area hospitals Friday to show the city’s appreciation for medical workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic on the front lines.

More than 300 daffodils were placed outside the Boston Convention Center, known as the Boston Hope Medical Center since it has been converted into a coronavirus field hospital.

For the past six years, daffodils have lined the 26.2 Boston Marathon course to inspire runners and show the city’s resiliency.

The marathon has been postponed until Sept. 14 due to the pandemic so the flowers were repurposed.

There is also a coloring page available for people to download, color and put in their windows.

Comments

Leave a Reply