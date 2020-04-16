



By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots could use a tight end, which is something most who follow the team have been saying for a few years. And that was before we got a glimpse of what the offense looked like without one Robert Gronkowski.

Despite that need, and Gronk’s retirement last offseason, the Patriots did not address the position in a tight end-heavy draft in 2019. Now in 2020, the tight end draft class isn’t all that impressive. So perhaps the Patriots will seek a solid pass-catching tight end on the trade market.

And one just so happens to be on the block ahead of next week’s draft, in which the Patriots own 12 picks, giving them plenty of ammo to make a swap should they so desire. According to Mike Lombardi on the “GM Shuffle” podcast, he’s heard that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to trade tight end O.J. Howard, and may do so ahead of next week’s draft.

“I think Howard’s got a great name, but I think there’s an instinctive issue going on,” said Lombardi, via CBSSports.com. “I think he’s going to be available.”

The Bucs drafted Howard 19th overall in 2017 out of Alabama, but he apparently isn’t meshing with head coach Bruce Arians, who took over Tampa Bay last season. Howard played in 14 games last season, catching just 34 passes for 459 yards and a touchdown. But the 25-year-old has put up numbers in his three-year career, hauling in 94 passes and 12 touchdowns over 38 games.

New England was reportedly one of the teams interested in Howard at the trade deadline last season, but Tampa’s asking price of a second-round pick was too steep for their liking. (Bill Belichick opted to trade a second-round pick for wide receiver Mohamed Sanu instead.) With Howard’s stock dipping a bit, that price may be lower this time around, and Bill Belichick has a trio of third-round picks at his disposal.

While Howard may not have fit into Arians’ air-em-out offense, Belichick would likely call up his good pal Nick Saban and see what the Alabama head coach has to say about the former Crimson Tide star. If the price is right, the Patriots should very much consider making a move for Howard this time around.