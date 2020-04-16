CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — New Hampshire students will not be returning to classrooms this school year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Chris Sununu announced Thursday that public education in the state will continue remotely.
“Earlier today, I informed Superintendents across New Hampshire that we will continue remote learning for the remainder of the school year,” Sununu tweeted. “We have chosen to make this decision now so that districts may begin planning for their summer programs.”
Ensuring students continue to receive a quality education has been an all-hands-on-deck effort. Read my letter to the educators, administrators, parents, teachers, bus drivers, food service workers, custodial staff, and of course, students, who have made remote learning a success pic.twitter.com/zXaANuYC4L
— Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) April 16, 2020
Sununu said the state reviewed several models in hopes that students and teachers could go back to their classrooms, but none guaranteed safety for all.
“For the remainder of this school year, I encourage you to embrace flexibility and consider measures such as potentially forgoing formal grading, and instead adopting a pass/fail model to assist students and parents as they undertake remote learning for this extended period,” Sununu said in a message to educators.