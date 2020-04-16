



ABINGTON (CBS) – Molly Snyder of Abington is giving “Boston Strong” a new meaning and look during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 24-year-old works as a visual merchandiser for a store on Newbury Street and has been working from home since mid-March.

Snyder’s mom, who is a staffing coordinator at Carney Hospital in Boston, came to her with an idea -change the “Boston Strong” logo with all Boston sports teams, to a hospital-themed logo.

“I went to school for marketing and I love designing things. It took me about 20 minutes. I came up with the Boston Strong logo, but with all medical things, like the heart with the heartbeat. Just to make it more Boston Strong for the pandemic going on,” Snyder told WBZ-TV.

The design also features a mask, a needle and a stethoscope.

Snyder teamed up with Rockland Athletic Supplies to get the logo printed on shirts and has placed an order for more than 500 shirts, 330 of which are already sold and paid for.

So far, she has raised more than $5,000 and is on track to raise $7,000. Snyder says she will be teaming up with Fuel the Fight Boston to use that money to feed front line medical workers.

“Fuel the Fight says that’s over a week of deliveries for nurses,” Snyder said.

Snyder is expecting about a week turn-around for the shirts to come in and she currently does not have a website she is selling them through yet.

If you would like to purchase one of her Boston Strong shirts you can reach out to Molly Snyder on Facebook or on Instagram at @mollmktg

The shirts are $30 each. Snyder says she is working on a safe pick-up method and will be offering shipping.