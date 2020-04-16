ARLINGTON (CBS) – Arlington is taking new steps to make sure people get the essentials they need and businesses stay in business during the coronavirus pandemic.
The town will now speed up its grocery permitting process so restaurants can start selling their food inventory, including meat, eggs, milk and more, directly to customers.
By allowing restaurants to sell groceries, people can avoid crowded stores and help restaurants, which have been devastated in the crisis, so they can make more money.
The town wants this to start as soon as possible so its waiving the $150 permit fee. The restaurants will have to meet proper sanitation, labeling and packaging requirements.
Once a restaurant is approved it will have to show the special notice in the window to let customers know they’re cleared to sell groceries.
This special permitting process will end as soon as the non-essential business shutdown order is lifted in Massachusetts.