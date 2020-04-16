Comments
CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — New Hampshire has 71 new confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the state total to 1,211, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday. Two more coronavirus-related deaths were also reported.
The people who died were a woman over 60 from Hillsborough County, and a man over 60 from Rockingham County, according to the department.
Several cases are still under investigation. Of those with complete information, the department said 55% were women and 42% were men, with one girl and one boy under the age of 18.
Nine new hospitalized cases were identified, for a total of 187, or 15%, of cases.