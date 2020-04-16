Weather Alert:Several Inches Of Snow Possible
CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — New Hampshire has 71 new confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the state total to 1,211, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday. Two more coronavirus-related deaths were also reported.

The people who died were a woman over 60 from Hillsborough County, and a man over 60 from Rockingham County, according to the department.

(New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services)

Several cases are still under investigation. Of those with complete information, the department said 55% were women and 42% were men, with one girl and one boy under the age of 18.

Nine new hospitalized cases were identified, for a total of 187, or 15%, of cases.

(New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services)

