



BROOKLINE (CBS) — Don’t have a face mask yet? Anyone going out in public in Brookline will need one soon.

Brookline officials said the town has identified 148 cases of coronavirus and four deaths. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has advised all residents to wear a mask when out in public, but Brookline is making it mandatory.

Effective Friday, April 17, anyone out in public in Brookline is required to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth.

Also: Residents are invited to sign up for virtual visits to be pre-screened for a potential referral for… https://t.co/vFkRTIDv48 pic.twitter.com/5F4N4KlJBK — Town of Brookline (@TownofBrookline) April 15, 2020

“Effective Friday, April 17, anyone out in public in Brookline is required to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth, and residents are reminded that they should only be leaving home to purchase essentials or to get to essential jobs,” the town said.

The notice did not say if there would be a penalty for going out in public without a face mask.

“This is a public health measure that I believe will be effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19,” Health and Human Services Director Dr. Swannie Jett said. “A face covering can be made out of any number of items or materials that residents can find right in their homes, such as a bandanna or scarf, so the transition to wearing face coverings should be seamless.”

The CDC has instructions on how to make a face mask here.