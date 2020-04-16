



BOSTON (CBS) – The owners of Boston based Big Night Entertainment Group are trying to provide some big help to their employees now out of work. The company owns 17 venues across New England, from nightclubs to bowling alleys, and co-owner Randy Greenstein says those businesses are effectively shut down right now because of the coronavirus crisis. “We went from a robust, really successful business, to zero,” he said.

So, Greenstein, and co-owners Ed and Joe Kane, decided to do something to help their employees who are now out of a job. They launched the B Strong Fund, putting in $100,000 that will go to employees in need of some extra help during this crisis. Greenstein says, “100% of the proceeds will go to our employees in most need.”

The company is also hoping the public will pitch in online as well at www.bneg.com. Greenstein says the response has been incredible. “Whether they could donate $10 or $100, or in some cases we’ve gotten $10,000 donations, which has been absolutely unbelievable,” he said.

For some added incentive, Big Night has started a daily auction on Instagram, offering up tickets and meet and greets with athletes like Bruins forward Charlie Coyle, and other celebrities. “We have Snoop Dog, and 50 Cent, Shaquille O’Neill, and Kenny Chesney and Jason Aldean, and trips to Napa, and all these things keep coming in daily,” said Greenstein.

Within a few days, the fund had $190,000. Employees, who are looking for help, fill out an application detailing their situation and a group of managers looks at each case. So far, Greenstein says 170 employees have received checks ranging from $500 to $1,500. The money is for those truly in dire need. “That’s how we’ll prioritize and then we’ll go down the list,” said Greenstein. “A month from now if they need more, we’ll give them more.”

Big Night was able to secure a Payroll Protection Program loan, but Greenstein says that wouldn’t be enough to cover payroll for very long. “Clearly we can’t keep 1,500 people on payroll when the venue’s not open because the money would go away in weeks and we’d be back to square one,” he said.

Greenstein is optimistic that unemployment assistance will help his employees get by while they’re out of work, and the B Strong Fund will help those who need some added help. Once the crisis is over, Greenstein says, “we are gonna absolutely commit to hiring everyone back.”