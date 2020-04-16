BELMONT (CBS) — More information is coming out about a coronavirus outbreak at Belmont Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
The facility said Thursday that 27 residents have died during a coronavirus outbreak at the facility. It’s unclear how many of them had coronavirus.
Nursing home officials said 92 residents have tested positive for coronavirus. Thirty-four employees have also tested positive.
Belmont Manor said it is carefully monitoring all its residents and is working to test every staff member.
“From the beginning of this pandemic, we have taken every possible step to address this fast moving situation,” owner Stewart Karger said in a statement. “Despite these multi-faceted efforts and our longstanding and recognized focus on quality care, the impacts of the Coronavirus have been hard hitting.”
Gov. Charlie Baker said this week that Massachusetts is “intensely focused” on fighting outbreaks at senior living facilities.