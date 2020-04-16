CANTON (CBS) – Two people were taken into custody following a large search after a pursuit that began in Boston.
Around 11:30 a.m., Canton Police told residents in the area of Turnpike Street to lock their doors and remain inside while they searched for a suspect.
Massachusetts State Police said troopers on the ground and in the air were helping Boston Police and other departments search in Canton near Ponkapoag golf course for the potentially armed suspect.
The suspect was taken into custody around noon. State Police said the suspect had run off after a pursuit.
Another person involved in the incident was taken into custody earlier in the morning.
Both suspects will be charged by Boston Police. Officers remain on scene searching for evidence in Canton.
No further details are currently available.