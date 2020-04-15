BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady is challenging NFL commissioner Roger Goodell once again. This time, however, it won’t be a long, drawn out (and highly unnecessary) process in court.
Brady is joining the hundreds of celebrities and sports figures around the world in the ‘All In Challenge, offering up once-in-a-lifetime experiences for fans to raise $100 million to help feed those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. Brady is offering to bring a lucky fan and some friends down to Tampa Bay for his first game with the Buccaneers when the 2020 NFL season kicks off.
He’s also offering up his game jersey and cleats from that game, along with, a post-game workout and dinner when it’s all over. Likely a very healthy dinner at that.
I accept the #ALLINCHALLENGE. Watch the video & go to https://t.co/bRtYgf65MS to get involved. I challenge my wife @giseleofficial, my buddy @drake & YOU @nflcommish to go ALL IN! pic.twitter.com/QDeBNEM0rf
— @tombrady (@TomBrady) April 15, 2020
It’s going to cost a pretty penny for this experience, with the opening bid a cool $50,000.
Along with Goodell, the man who suspended Brady for four games for the Deflategate scandal, Brady challenged his wife, Gisele Bundchen, and rapper Drake to join the All In Challenge.