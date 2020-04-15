



BOSTON (CBS) — Last Sunday, millions of sports-starved Americans tuned in to watch a replay of Tiger Woods winning last year’s Masters. Pretty soon, fans will have the real thing back in their lives.

Golf Digest’s Brian Wacker reported that the PGA will soon announce that it will be returning June 11 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. Fans won’t be allowed to attend that tournament or other tournaments early in the return of professional golf, but the return of competition will be a welcome sight to sports fans at home during the COVID-19 crisis.

Wacker reported that some of the PGA scheduling remains fluid, but for now, the Travelers Championship in Connecticut will be held at the end of June. The tentative schedule looks like this:

June 11-14: Charles Schwab Challenge, Fort Worth, Texas June 25-28: Travelers Championship, Cromwell, Conn. July 2-5: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Mich. July 9-12: John Deere Classic, Silvis, Ill. July 16-19: Memorial Tournament, Dublin, Ohio July 23-26: 3M Open, Blaine, Minn. July 30-Aug. 2: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Memphis, Tenn. July 30-Aug. 2: Barracuda Championship, Truckee, Calif.

That will set the stage for what sets up to be a fascinating stretch of golf from August through November. It will begin with the PGA Championship Aug. 6-9.

The following week will mark the start of the FedEx Cup playoffs, starting with the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina Aug. 13-16. The next week, the FedEx Cup will roll into TPC Boston for The Northern Trust, Aug. 20-23. The BMW Championship will be held the following weekend, followed by The Tour Championship at East Lake held over Labor Day weekend.

Following the conclusion of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, golf fans will be treated to this end-of-season schedule:

Sept. 17-20: U.S. Open, Winged Foot, Mamaroneck, N.Y.

Sept. 25-27: Ryder Cup, Whistling Straits, Haven, Wis.

Nov. 12-15: Masters, Augusta National G.C., Augusta, Ga.

Of course, during this unpredictable period of history, nothing at all can be locked in 100 percent. But if there’s any sport that can seemingly be conducted with minimal risk to the involved parties, it would be golf. And soon enough, it looks like live golf will be returning to a television near you.