



BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are doing their homework on several players ahead of the NFL Draft. But they’ve reportedly done “a lot of homework” on Alabama linebacker Terrell Lewis.

That comes according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, who reported that the Patriots and Dallas Cowboys have been reaching out to Lewis’ college and high school coaches to gather more information on the linebacker. There are 10 other teams also connected to Lewis, through either video conferences, visits or chats at the Combine and Senior Bowl, according to Wilson.

The 6-foot-5 Lewis is considered a first-round pick by many after a solid senior season for the Crimson Tide. He stuffed the stat sheet with six sacks, a team-high 16 QB pressures, 31 total tackles and 11.5 tackles for loss in 2019, earning him All-SEC second team honors. He does carry a history of injuries though, missing all but four games his sophomore and junior year due to an arm and knee injury, respectively. In 11 games as a freshman in 2016, Lewis recorded 11 tackles and one sack for Alabama.

New England’s interest makes sense, considering the team lost Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Elandon Roberts in free agency. Add in Belichick’s close relationship with Alabama head coach Nick Saban, and the Patriots will likely get any information they need on Lewis.

The Patriots have 12 picks in next week’s NFL Draft, with their first pick at No. 23 in the first round.