BOSTON (CBS) — Seemingly everybody in America wants sports to return. That group includes Dr. Anthony Fauci.
But the country’s top infectious disease expert cautioned that if sports are to return to America in relatively swift fashion, they’re not going to be what we’re all used to experiencing.
Asked by Snapchat’s Peter Hamby about the possibility of Major League Baseball resuming this summer and college football and the NFL following in August, Fauci didn’t dismiss the possibility.
“There’s a way of doing that,” Fauci said. “Nobody comes to the stadium. Put [players and coaches] in big hotels, wherever you want to play. Keep them very well-surveilled. But have them tested like every week and make sure they don’t wind up infecting each other or their family, and just let them play the season out.”
While Fauci has obviously been busy with far more important matters on the White House coronavirus task force, he admitted that he’s missing baseball just like everybody else.
“I mean, people say, well you can’t play without spectators. Well, I think you’ll probably get enough buy-in from people who are dying to see a baseball game. Particularly me,” Dr. Fauci said. “I’m living in Washington, we have the world-champion Washington Nationals, you know? I want to see them play again.”