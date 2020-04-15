CBSN BostonWatch Now
SOMERVILLE (CBS) — Another Massachusetts company is using its 3D printers to help combat the coronavirus. Somerville-based Formlabs has started mass producing nasal swabs for testing the virus.

Supply chain issues have made traditional cotton swabs harder to come by. So Formlabs and two hospitals developed a 3D-printed version.

“We’re ramping up production at a facility we have in Ohio which is actually already rated to produce medical devices,” CEO Maxim Lobvsky said. “We’ve delivered thousands and hoping to start delivering hundreds of thousands in the near future.”

Formlabs said testing shows that their swabs work just as well as traditional swabs.

 

