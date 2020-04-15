Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The Registry of Motor Vehicles said Wednesday it will further extend deadlines for license renewals, inspections stickers and registrations due to the coronavirus.
The RMV had previously announced 60-day extensions for most credentials and inspection stickers expiring in March and April. Now, those expiring in May will also get a 60-day extension and those with March expirations will gain an additional 60 days on top of the original extension to help with social distancing.
More information can be found on the state's website.