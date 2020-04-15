BOSTON (CBS) – On Thursday at 3 p.m. MBTA trains and buses will give two horn blasts to honor those who are transporting essential workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The MBTA will join Amtrak, New York’s Metropolitan Transit Authority, New Jersey Transit and other regional transit organization to honor transit workers who provide transportation services to health care workers, first responders, grocery store employees and others doing essential work.
All in-service MBTA trains and buses with #SoundTheHorn with two one-second horn blasts.
“The MBTA is proud to join our colleagues in public transportation in celebrating the unheralded efforts of our front line transit workforce,” said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak. “These men and women are the backbone of our communities, oftentimes providing the only source of transit to our neighborhoods. Today being One Boston Day makes this effort especially poignant as we honor Boston’s resiliency, generosity, and strength.”