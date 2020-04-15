BOSTON (CBS) — Massachusetts will start releasing the number of coronavirus cases by cities and towns, Health and Human Services Sec. Marylou Sudders announced at a news conference on Wednesday. Previously, the state had only been releasing case totals by county.
“Starting today, we will release novel coronavirus cases by cities and towns, as the state takes additional steps to assess and report the burden of infection across the state,” Sudders said. “This new reporting, which will be updated weekly each Wednesday, marks the latest in a series of new data points and information that we recently made publicly available.”
Numbers will not be reported in smaller towns with fewer than five cases. Sudders had previously declined to make town-by-town numbers public, citing privacy concerns.
“Having the ability to look at this virus through the lens of its impact on specific cities and towns will help us identify potential hotspots, inform the public health response, assist cities and towns working to slow the spread, and help the state appropriately, deploy resources,” Sudders said.
Sudders said the state has always been sharing data with local municipalities, who have been deciding for themselves if they want to make the numbers public.
As of Tuesday there were just over 28,000 coronavirus cases reported in Massachusetts.