BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 151 new coronavirus deaths on Wednesday and 1,755 additional positive tests. There have now been 29,918 total cases with 1,108 deaths.
During his press conference on Wednesday, Gov. Charlie Baker said “We are in the surge” of coronavirus cases that had been anticipated sometime over the next several weeks.
Wednesday marked the first time health officials released data on town-by-town coronavirus cases. Boston has the highest number of cases at 4,609, followed by Brockton at 1,202; Worcester at 886, Lawrence at 814 and Lynn with 745.
But Chelsea has the highest rate of cases per 100,000 people (1,890.37). Brockton, Randolph and Williamstown also have rates of more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 residents.
When broken down by rate per 100,000 people,
A total of 132,023 people have now been tested in Massachusetts. Labs performed 5,472 coronavirus tests in the latest report.
There are 4,268 cases among people under 30 years old, 14,323 cases are among people ages 30-59, 4,244 cases between 60-69, and 6,767 cases in people over 70. The age of 216 patients is unknown.
Of the state total, 4,163 cases are residents or health care workers at long-term care facilities.