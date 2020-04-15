Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Patriots owner Robert Kraft will be part of a team looking at when we can re-open the economy amid the coronavirus crisis.
President Trump has put Kraft on an advisory panel with more than 50 executives and elected officials. They will help advise the president on how and when to reopen businesses.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, NBA commissioner Adam Silver and MLB commissioner Rob Manfred are all part of the group.
Other big names include Apple CEO Tim Cook and former secretary of state Condoleezza Rice.