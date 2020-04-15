Report: PGA Tour To Resume In June, Without SpectatorsLast Sunday, millions of sports-starved Americans tuned in to watch a replay of Tiger Woods winning last year's Masters. Pretty soon, fans will have the real thing back in their lives.

Stanley Cup Locked Away During NHL's Coronavirus HiatusHockey is on hold, the Stanley Cup is locked away in its case at the Hockey Hall of Fame and its longtime keeper has shed his familiar white gloves to work from home like so many others during the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus Crisis: Patriots Truck Delivers Medical Supplies From JFK Airport To MassachusettsThe New England Patriots truck is making another delivery of critical medical supplies in the fight against coronavirus.

Patriots-Bengals Sideline Video Incident Still 'Under Review' By NFLThat is the update. Here, in mid-April, 2020. "The matter remains under review." The matter? Oh that matter? It remains ... under review.

Ray Allen Opens Up About Turbulent Relationship With Kevin GarnettToxic" would probably be the best word to describe the feelings Ray Allen's former Celtics teammates hold toward him. But Allen is making it clear that those are not the feelings he shares for his former brothers in battle.