FOXBORO (CBS) – The New England Patriots truck is making another delivery of critical medical supplies in the fight against coronavirus.
Massachusetts State Police escorted the truck to John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City late Tuesday to pick up a shipment of personal protective equipment from China and bring it back to Massachusetts.
Members of our Motorcycle Unit (in cruisers) today are escorting the @Patriots tractor-trailer to @JFKairport in NYC to bring another delivery of medical supplies back to Mass. Thank you to everyone along the chain who are making these supplies available. pic.twitter.com/XC2eN8QECZ
— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 14, 2020
Earlier this month, the Patriots plane flew more than a million N95 masks from China to Boston.