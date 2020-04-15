CBSN BostonWatch Now
FOXBORO (CBS) – The New England Patriots truck is making another delivery of critical medical supplies in the fight against coronavirus.

Massachusetts State Police escorted the truck to John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City late Tuesday to pick up a shipment of personal protective equipment from China and bring it back to Massachusetts.

Earlier this month, the Patriots plane flew more than a million N95 masks from China to Boston.

