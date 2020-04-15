BOSTON (CBS) – Mayor Marty Walsh said on Wednesday that an additional $1.7 million worth of grants is being made available through the Boston Resiliency Fund. About 3,500 donors have helped the fund grow to more than $25 million for people most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the city, this round of funding will support 18 organizations. Walsh said the goal is “prioritizing expanded access to testing at community based health centers, and increasing support for family shelters, recovery services, and community-based organizations that are actively working to support residents in neighborhoods experiencing higher rates of COVID-19.”
At his Wednesday press conference, Walsh thanked donors for their generosity since the fund was launched in March.
“This is what a strong city does. We see a need, we work together, we meet it,” said Walsh.
Six community health centers will receive part of the $1.7 million released through this round of funding. Also receiving funding will be Boston Family Shelter Collaborative, Boston Girls Empowerment Network, Brazilian Worker Center Inc., Dimock Community Health Center, Elevate Bostn, Mothers for Justice and Equality, Mujeres Unidas Avanzando, Project RIGHT Inc., RIZE Massachusetts Foundation, St. Francis House, Urban Guild Inc. and Voice of Tabernacle Multiservice Center.
“Through the Boston Resiliency Fund, we are harnessing the generosity of Boston’s residents and businesses and we’re making sure those resources go where they will make the biggest, most immediate impact as we deal with this crisis,” said Walsh in a statement. “The organizations receiving these grants do incredible work for the people of Boston and these grants will allow them to expand their reach, and help even more people. I am incredibly proud and thankful for everyone’s generosity as we come together to support one another during these difficult times.”
For more information, visit the City of Boston website.