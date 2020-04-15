BOSTON (CBS) – It’s a cool and cloudy Wednesday morning in Boston. Showers continue to impact parts of southeast Massachusetts, but improvements are heading our way.

Most rain activity will taper by midday, with just an isolated shower possible over the Cape and Islands this afternoon. While it will stay cloudy through lunch time, it will turn brighter from northwest to southeast this afternoon with clouds lingering over coastal southeastern Mass. Highs will be a bit cooler than Tuesday, mainly in the lower 50’s to the upper 40’s across Cape Cod. Winds will be lighter out of the northwest 5-15 mph.

Precipitation Chances Return

Another brief period of rain and even a few snowflakes are possible overnight into early Thursday. A quick moving disturbance will bring the chances mainly after midnight and most flurries and sprinkles will be out of here by mid-morning. Temperatures overnight will be in the 30’s. I don’t expect much to stick, especially over eastern Mass. where temps will be above freezing, but don’t be surprised to see a few snowflakes falling. Higher terrain of central Mass. into New Hampshire may get a brief coating on grassy surfaces, but as temperatures rise in the afternoon, anything that does stick will melt away.

Once again, Thursday will feature improvement by the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 40’s to low 50’s. It will be slightly cooler than average.

Cool Finish To The Week, Warming Up This Weekend

It will stay cooler than average to finish off the week with highs near 50 on Friday. The day will start off dry, but chances of precip will return overnight into Saturday as low pressure passes to our south. It may be close enough to bring a wintry mix of rain and snow. Still determining where that rain/snow line will end up, but some parts of the area could see minor accumulations, especially northern Mass. into NH.

It will stay cool on Saturday with highs in the upper 40’s to near 50, but we should see a warm up on Sunday as temps rebound back into the upper 50’s. Right now, Sunday looks to be the pick of the weekend with more sunshine and warmer temperatures.