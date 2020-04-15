CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in New Hampshire rose to 1,139 Wednesday after 53 new cases were identified, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Five new deaths were also reported.
Several of the new cases are still under investigation. Of those where information is complete, 49% are women and 51% are men. Twenty-one of the new cases reside in Rockingham County; Hillsborough County, except for Manchester and Nashua, had 14 new cases; Merrimack County had five cases; Cheshire County had six cases; the city of Nashua had two cases; and the city of Manchester had five cases.
Seven of the new cases have no identified risk factors.
Fifteen of the new cases have been hospitalized. So far, 178 patients, or 16% of cases, have been hospitalized.
Of the people who died, one was a male resident of Hillsborough county younger than 60; one was a male resident of Hillsborough County older than 60; one was a male resident of Merrimack County younger than 60; one was a male resident of Rockingham County younger than 60; and one was a male resident of Rockingham County older than 60.