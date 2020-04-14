CBSN BostonWatch Now
STOW (CBS) – Police in Stow are searching for a young girl who went missing from her home Tuesday morning.

Police shared a photo of Maggie, who was last seen on Kerrington Way.

As of 11:15 a.m., Maggie had been missing for nearly an hour.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call Stow Police at (978) 897-4545.

