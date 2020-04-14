Comments
STOW (CBS) – Police in Stow are searching for a young girl who went missing from her home Tuesday morning.
Police shared a photo of Maggie, who was last seen on Kerrington Way.
****MISSING CHILD**** Active search going on April 14 at 11:15 am. Maggie has been missing for 45 minutes. Last seen on Kerrington Way. If you have seen her please call the Stow PD 978-897-4545 pic.twitter.com/w0lJlyI6jD
— STOW PUBLIC SAFETY (@stwpublicsafety) April 14, 2020
As of 11:15 a.m., Maggie had been missing for nearly an hour.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call Stow Police at (978) 897-4545.