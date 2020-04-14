Belichick Discusses Patriots Current Quarterback Situation, Potential QB Prospects In DraftPatriots head coach Bill Belichick touched on Tom Brady briefly during his Monday afternoon conference call, but his focus right now is on New England's current quarterback situation.

Bill Belichick Acknowledges Tom Brady, But Isn't Eager To Detail QB's DepartureNow almost a month later, Belichick is happy to let that statement serve as his final words on the end of Brady's 20-year career in New England.

Coronavirus Forces Bill Belichick To Conquer Technological Hurdles: 'It's Been Very, Very Educational'With Americans remaining socially distant during the COVID-19 fight, the soon-to-be-68-year-old Patriots head coach has had to endure a crash course in computer programs that he had never heard of until very recently.

Zdeno Chara Defends Tuukka Rask As Championship-Caliber Goaltender: 'Tuukka Is Boston's Wall'"So there is your answer. Tuukka is 'Boston Wall.'"

Looking Back: The Hits And Misses Of Patriots 2014 Draft ClassOf New England's nine picks in 2014, only one remains on the roster.