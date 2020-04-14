Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – More than 45,000 customers were still without power early Tuesday, a day after severe storms tore through southern New England.
More than 130,000 homes and businesses lost electricity during the height of the storm, which brought down trees and utility lines in several towns. Rehoboth, Hanson, Cohasset and Pembroke had the largest percentages of outages Tuesday morning, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.
Wind gusts hit 79 miles an hour at Blue Hill, 78 miles an hour in Duxbury, 72 in Bellingham and 69 in Hull. Fenway Park had gusts up to 64 miles per hour.