PLYMOUTH (CBS) — It may be tempting to join your Facebook friends in taking the latest online personality test or quiz popping up in your social media feed. But at a time when doing so might be a welcome distraction during the coronavirus pandemic, police are cautioning that you risk exposing your personal information.
In a post that’s been shared more than 4,000 times, the Plymouth Police Department in Connecticut sent a message in response to questions such who is your high school mascot, the street you grew up on and your mother’s maiden name.
“STOP GIVING PEOPLE YOUR PERSONAL INFO TO GUESS YOUR PASSWORD AND SECURITY QUESTIONS,” police answered.
Several police departments have shared similar warnings in recent weeks.
“Please don’t allow boredom to make you vulnerable,” Newbury police said. “Avoid playing online ‘games’ that require you to provide personal information or taking online ‘tests’ & ‘quizzes.”