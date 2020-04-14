BOSTON (CBS) — Some NFL teams are happy and eager to share with the world the details of their entire coaching staff. Other teams like to leave some guesswork.
The Patriots fall into the latter category, as a certain level of secrecy has been laid over the details of the coaching staff in recent years.
Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, though, did some digging, and he shared a couple of Patriots coaching nuggets in his latest column.
According to Breer, newcomer Jedd Fisch is a quarterbacks coach for the Patriots. News of Fisch’s hiring broke in late January, though his role was not known at the time.
Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels also carries the title of quarterbacks coach, so Fisch will likely have the assistant quarterbacks coach tag.
That title belonged to Mick Lombardi last year. Breer reported that Lombardi will be shifting his focus to become the receivers coach, a job left vacant when Joe Judge departed to become the Giants’ head coach. Legendary Patriots receiver Troy Brown also worked on the Patriots’ coaching staff last year, though his official title was never publicized by the team.
“Lombardi’s focus has shifted since to receivers, the position Joe Judge handled on offense last year, which would qualify as a bit of a promotion, given that Josh McDaniels also works intimately with the quarterbacks,” Breer wrote. “So Fisch, in Year 1 in Foxboro, could be a pivotal figure on the staff, especially if New England drafts another [quarterback] — and I think they might — and carries three into the season (with veteran Brian Hoyer also in the mix).”