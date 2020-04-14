BUZZARDS BAY (CBS) – Of the graduating class at Mass Maritime Academy, about 150 of them have studied with one goal: to have a career at sea.
The final hurdle is a one-week exam administered by the Coast Guard. It’s a federal law, but the Coast Guard has shut it down, because of the coronavirus crisis.
“All we can do is keep studying and staying on track, and acting as if we’re going to go back and take the test on time,” said Meghan Sullivan, a graduating cadet. “I’m definitely still hopeful that things will work out. No one knows for sure what’s going to happen or what’s going to become of this after it’s all solved.”
The academy is working overtime to help the kids.
“There are at least 100 practical assessments that happen in the senior year, those have to be witnessed by a faculty member,” said Admiral Fran McDonald. “Those assessments could be as simple as lowering a lifeboat or how to start a turbo generator.”
While the global economy has slowed down, international shipping has not. Many of the students have lucrative job offers in shipping but they are now on hold.