Comments
LAWRENCE (CBS) — Lawrence General Hospital is getting reinforcements to treat seriously ill coronavirus patients. A team of 25 traveling critical care nurses from all over the country arrived Monday to a warm welcome from the staff.
The hospital now has a temporary second ICU to expand critical capacity as the number of coronavirus patients grows. The new arrivals include nurses from Texas, Florida, South Carolina and Virginia.
A group of travel nurses arrived this morning to support Lawrence General. They were greeted with a warm and grateful welcome! pic.twitter.com/zZM6vcYzWG
— Lawrence General (@LawrenceGenHosp) April 13, 2020
In the video above, watch as the traveling nurses are greeted with applause and thank-yous.