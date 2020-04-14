CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Lawrence General Hospital, Lawrence News


LAWRENCE (CBS) — Lawrence General Hospital is getting reinforcements to treat seriously ill coronavirus patients. A team of 25 traveling critical care nurses from all over the country arrived Monday to a warm welcome from the staff.

The hospital now has a temporary second ICU to expand critical capacity as the number of coronavirus patients grows. The new arrivals include nurses from Texas, Florida, South Carolina and Virginia.

In the video above, watch as the traveling nurses are greeted with applause and thank-yous.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply