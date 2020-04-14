FOXBORO (CBS) – They’re not forgetting veterans during this pandemic. At Gillette Stadium Tuesday, providing food for those who have served was the number one priority.
The forklifts worked non-stop unloading food as volunteers put it all in cars. It’s a lifesaving operation called Food 4 Vets run by the Mass Military Support Foundation.
“We’re here at Gillette Stadium today and we’re setting up our farmers market which will provide fresh vegetables, produce, dairy and grocery items to veterans and their families across the Commonwealth,” said Don Cox, the president of the Mass Military Support Foundation.
In place that’s usually home to tailgating, they did the work to make sure no veteran goes hungry. “We gave out 997 boxes on Friday, and we’ve got requests right now for about another 2000, 2500 this week. And each week the demand keeps growing,” Cox said.
On Tuesday, veterans organizations came to Gillette to load up. They’ll deliver the food to vets in their own communities.
“I didn’t expect this much! So when we get to the veterans houses, they’re really going to like it,” said George Bouchard from Quincy Veterans Services.
Meanwhile in a warehouse next door, volunteers are sorting items and getting the supplies ready to go. “This is a fantastic way that we can help those who have already served our nation, that we in turn, can help serve them,” said David Ainsley from the North Kingstown, RI VFW Post 152.
“We don’t want anybody going to bed hungry,” said Don Cox.
Much of the food comes from donations from the Ocean State Job lot, the Greater Boston Food Bank and Amazon.