



BOSTON (CBS) — As the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow, we are receiving a number of questions from the public. Dr. Mallika Marshall answered some of the questions sent to WBZ-TV’s Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter accounts.

It seems like there is a downward trend of cases in places like New York. Is it okay to slowly start going out and socializing a little as long as we’re careful? – Sammy from Natick

No. This is not the time to become complacent. Social distancing seems to be working but we need to keep it up now so that we can relax it down the road. If we start gathering at a time when the curve may be starting to bend, we’ll see numbers go back up and we’ll have to hunker down again and for a longer period of time.

I was very ill for a few weeks in January with many of the symptoms of COVID-19. Could it have been that? Is there a test to determine? – Kathleen on Facebook

The first known U.S. case of coronavirus was identified in the state of Washington on January 21, so it was not thought to be widespread at that time. Unless you traveled abroad to a hot spot like China, it’s less likely that it was coronavirus. But an antibody test which can determine whether people have had the virus is coming but it’s not clear when it will be widely available nor how accurate it will be. Stay tuned.

Should we go back to shaking hands? – Mary

I consider myself a very affectionate person. But I’ve never been a big fan of handshakes, only because it’s an easy way to transfer germs, like cold and flu viruses, and now this coronavirus, from one person to another. When the threat is over, I think many people will eventually go back to shaking hands, but I think we should think twice about it and you should not consider it rude if someone doesn’t offer their hand to you in greeting.

If my family member with COVID-19 has been on a ventilator for 2 weeks, does he still have the virus or just the repercussions from it? – Jenn on Facebook

I’m so sorry to hear about your family member. In people sick enough to need a ventilator, the virus has traveled from the upper respiratory tract down into the lungs where it can cause profound inflammation and lung damage. So even if someone clears the infection, they may need to stay on a ventilator for several weeks as their lungs to heal.