Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – With the Boston Marathon postponed until September because of the coronavirus pandemic, there’s been a change in an April tradition.
For the past six years, thousands of daffodils have lined the 26.2 course to inspire runners and show the city’s resiliency.
But this year, that message of hope will go to workers on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis.
On Friday, thousands of potted daffodils will be placed outside hospitals throughout the Boston area as a show of appreciation for medical workers.