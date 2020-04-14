BOSTON (CBS) — An active-duty Boston Police officer died of coronavirus complications, the Boston Police Department confirmed Tuesday.
The officer’s identity was not released pending the family’s notification.
“I say all the time, especially about folks in law enforcement, that they open doors every day where they have no idea what’s going to be on the other side. They walk up to a car on the side of the road and have no idea what’s going to happen then. The complexity for them associated with the presence of a virus-like COVID-19 just amps up in a significant way almost everything associated with the work that they do,” Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said. “My heart, and I think everybody’s heart, goes out to him and to his family and especially to his brothers and sisters in uniform.”
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Boston Police Commissioner William Gross are expected to hold a press conference Tuesday evening.