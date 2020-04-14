BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey is introducing legislation to protect research institute heads like Dr. Anthony Fauci from being fired without cause.
The bill would state that the directors of research institutions would only be able to be removed from their job for issues like misconduct, neglect or if they were incapacitated.
Over the weekend President Donald Trump retweeted a tweet that called for Fauci to be fired.
But on Monday, the White House said the president has no plans to do that. The president was asked about the retweet during his daily press conference.
“I like him. Today I walk in and I hear I’m going fire him. I’m not firing Anthony. I think he’s a wonderful guy. I retweeted somebody. I don’t know,” said President Trump, adding “That’s someone’s opinion. All that is is an opinion.”
Markey said Tuesday the bill would protect the science community.
“Dr. Fauci has become the most trusted voice of the science community in responding to this pandemic. He is not afraid to speak truth to power,” Markey said in a statement. “But Donald Trump has an allergy to both – science and the truth. Our response to the coronavirus crisis must be based on science, on data, and on the truth. We cannot allow Donald Trump to silence Dr. Fauci or any other government scientists.”