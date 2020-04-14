



BOSTON (CBS) – Tuesday will be the pick of the week and much quieter than Monday! It will be a great day to get outside and enjoy the fresh air, and likely clean up from the strong winds. Gusts 50-70 mph were reported across the area, with more than 130,000 customers without power by the evening. Luckily, it will be dry for cleanup crews to get to work and restore power to many residents after the region saw 1-to-3 inches of rain!

Temperatures are in the 40’s this morning with sunshine, but will rise into the mid to upper 50’s by this afternoon with a blend of sun and clouds. There is still an active wind, with a few gusts over 20 mph, but that is considerably much lighter than Monday. Still, that wind will add a bite to the air, especially in the morning.

Rain Chances Return

It will stay dry this evening, but rain showers will start to sneak in overnight. There may even be a few snowflakes falling north and west, but shouldn’t amount to much if anything. The best chance of rain showers will be over southeastern Massachusetts, but could push into the Boston area by Wednesday morning. It will be a cold rain with temperatures in the upper 30’s to low 40’s overnight.

While it will be a cloudy and damp start to your Wednesday, most showers will taper by midday, but could linger on the Cape and Islands into the afternoon. Expect some brightening Wednesday afternoon, but highs will be cooler in the lower 50s to the upper 40s over the Cape and Islands.

Unsettled Week, Warmer Weekend

It will stay cooler than average to finish off the week with highs in the upper 40’s to low 50’s. While there will be no washouts, there will be rain chances each day. A few more rain showers are possible early on Thursday, especially along the south coast and then again late Friday into Saturday.

We should see a warm-up heading into the weekend with temperatures rebounding back into the upper 50’s. A more widespread rain chance returns late Sunday into Monday. There is still some uncertainty on the exact track of low pressure during that time frame, so stay tuned as we’ll be updating the forecast as we get closer!