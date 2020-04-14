



BOSTON (CBS) – The spirit of Patriots’ Day in Boston has long been about coming together as a community to celebrate our city. This year that spirit will still be strong, but it will look a lot different.

Patriots’ Day won’t be marked by noisy crowds of people lining the Boston Marathon route to cheer on runners. But WBZ and CBS Boston are making sure you can still watch the marathon – two in fact. And we will still be rallying the community together in the spirit of giving.

WBZ, TV38, CBSN Boston, CBSBoston.com, and the Boston Athletic Association proudly announce that Monday, April 20 will be A Patriots’ Day of Giving to support the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund.

All day long you will see messages of hope and thanks from familiar local faces, on TV, on CBSN Boston, and across social media, encouraging your support of this important fundraising effort.

This effort will rally people in their homes with special Boston Marathon programming. Beginning at 9 a.m. on TV38 and CBSBoston.com, you can watch an encore of the 2014 Boston Marathon, won by American Meb Keflezighi, and the 2018 Boston Marathon, won by American Des Linden. Streaming rights are within New England only.

Then at 8 p.m., WBZ-TV will present BOSTON: The Documentary, the definitive history of the world’s greatest race. This will also stream on CBSN Boston, which is available online and across streaming platforms on the CBS News app.

“I am grateful to WBZ-TV for making this year’s Patriots Day into a day of giving,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Patriots Day is a special day, and while this year is going to be very different, I know that the people of our state will continue to step up so that we can come through this crisis stronger than ever before.”

The Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund helps support essential frontline workers and vulnerable populations across the state facing homelessness, food insecurity and loss of critical services as a result of the COVID-19 public health crisis. The Fund was conceptualized by the One8 Foundation.

Donate: Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund

“Turning Patriots Day into a day of giving is a terrific idea, and I hope all individuals, businesses, foundations will consider contributing to this Fund,” said Massachusetts First Lady Lauren Baker. “Every bit helps, and every donation will be used to help our communities.”

“Patriots’ Day in Massachusetts is a time honored tradition that brings everyone together around the Boston Marathon,” said Mark Lund, WBZ-TV President and General Manager of WBZ-TV. “With the race postponed and the need for everyone to stay home, this Patriots Day will have a very different feel. I hope you will join us, as we come together to support those in need. Be safe, be well and stay inside!”