BOSTON (CBS) – Tens of thousands of customers lost power as severe storms rolled into Massachusetts Monday afternoon, while many worked from home because of the coronavirus pandemic.
More than 25,000 homes and business lost electricity as winds roared through towns at well above 40 miles per hour, bringing trees down onto power lines in several neighborhoods.
The damage is expected to get worse with the peak of the storm expected between 4 and 8 p.m
Downed electrical lines and tree on Harriet Ave. pic.twitter.com/p6vHvljOpa
— Belmont, MA Police (@BelmontPD) April 13, 2020
According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, Sutton, Millbury and Sturbridge are among the hardest hit so far.
Some people reported hearing a “roar” as the storms and strong wind gusts hit.
According to WBZ-TV meteorologist Terry Eliasen, that was the wind just above ground level, known as “low level jet.”
Had a couple folks asking what the “roar” was they are hearing. That is the wind just above ground level. Otherwise known as “low level jet”. Winds will be roaring just above our heads all day, the fear of that wind being drawn down to ground level by some heavy downpours
— Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) April 13, 2020
