



BOSTON (CBS) — With the NFL Draft just over a week away, teams are ramping up their homework on prospective picks. The Patriots are reportedly among the handful of NFL teams that are gathering more info on Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Patriots are one of several teams to reach out to Matt Wells over the week in regards to Love. Wells recruited Love and was his head coach with the Aggies for two seasons, until he left for the head coaching job at Texas Tech for the 2019 season.

Love had a solid junior season for Utah State in 2018, tossing 32 touchdown passes and just six interceptions while racking up 3,567 passing yards. But he struggled as a senior last year, leading all of FBS with 17 interceptions, and threw just 20 touchdown. He had a good showing at the NFL Combine, so his draft stock is all over the map.

Love could be a late first-round pick, coming off the board after fellow quarterbacks Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert, but he may slide to a Day 2 selection. New England doesn’t currently own a second-round pick, but Bill Belichick has three third-round selections at his disposal if he wants to attempt to trade up. He could always dangle the No. 23 overall pick to move back as well, adding more draft capital in the process.

In addition to the Patriots, the Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Los Angeles Chargers, Green Bay Packers and Washington Redskins have reached out to Wells regarding Love. Following the departure of Tom Brady, the Patriots currently have veteran Brian Hoyer and 2018 fourth-round pick Jarred Stidham on their QB depth chart.