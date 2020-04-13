HANOVER (CBS) – Mary Thorne of Hanover says she always had concerns about a nearly 100-foot tall tree in her front yard. Today, her fear became a reality. “I heard this big boom, like a bomb went off,” Thorne said.
That explosion, the 80-year-old heard, was the tree slamming into her garage, splitting it in half. Thorne says she couldn’t afford to have the tree removed. “The Lord took it down for me,” she said. “Not the way I wanted to, but it did.”
Thorne called her niece as soon as it happened. Leann Strait says she is her aunt’s caretaker, and the 80-year-old was home alone recovering from a recent heart surgery when the massive tree crashed into the garage. “If it fell the other way,” Strait says, “I don’t even want to think about what could’ve happened.”
For Thorne, she has no plans of leaving her home after this scare. Instead, she’s counting her blessings. “I’m alive. My house is fine, and I thank God for that, he was with me,” Thorne said.
Thorne’s niece says she doesn’t have homeowners insurance, so the family has no idea how to pay for all the damage.
More than 130,000 customers in Massachusetts lost power during Monday’s storm.